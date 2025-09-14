WWE ran the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, September 13, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT ORLANDO RESULTS 9/13/25* Thea Hail d Wendy Choo via submission
* Harlem Lewis d Drako Knox
* Chantel Monroe and Nikkita Lyons d Bayley Humphrey and Carlee Bright
* Je’von Evans d Brooks Jensen. Post-match, Evans is attacked by Josh Briggs
* Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke
* WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Zena Sterling
* Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Harley Riggins and Jax Presley
* Kelani Jordan d Lainey Reid
* Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Dion Lennox / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars d Shiloh Hill / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Joe Hendry