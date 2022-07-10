Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:
Battle Royal was won by Tony D’Angelo to earn the right to face Bron Breakker in the main event for a title opportunity
Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez
Trick Williams (w/ NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne
Chase University (Andrew Chase, Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson & Tiffany Stratton
NXT Women’s Title Match: Mandy Rose (c) (w/ Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) retains over Ivy Nile, Jayne and Dolin distracted the ref and Tatum Paxley tried to make the save for Nile
Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker
Ava Raine (real name : Simone Johnson) in-ring promo
Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction
NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers (c) retain over Joe Gacy & his Dyad
NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)