Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Battle Royal was won by Tony D’Angelo to earn the right to face Bron Breakker in the main event for a title opportunity

Nikkita Lyons defeated Elektra Lopez

Trick Williams (w/ NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes) defeated Myles Borne

Chase University (Andrew Chase, Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller, Duke Hudson & Tiffany Stratton

NXT Women’s Title Match: Mandy Rose (c) (w/ Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) retains over Ivy Nile, Jayne and Dolin distracted the ref and Tatum Paxley tried to make the save for Nile

Giovanni Vinci defeated Hank Walker

Ava Raine (real name : Simone Johnson) in-ring promo

Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend due to an Alba Fyre distraction

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers (c) retain over Joe Gacy & his Dyad

NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)