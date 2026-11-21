WWE held a NXT live event on Friday in Palmetto, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Palmetto results from November 20, 2026.
WWE NXT PALMETTO RESULTS 11/20/2026
1. Elio LeFleur defeats Brooks Jensen
2. Kali Armstrong defeats Andi Summers
3. Harley Riggins and Jax Presley defeat Milosh Jovic and Shiloh Hill
4. Lizzie Rain defeats Alix Brooks
5. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno defeat Harlem Lewis and Niko Vance
6. Tristan Angels defeats Tate Wilder
7. Thea Hail defeats Chantel Monroe
8. Birthright defeats The Dropouts and Mason Rook
9. NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Kendal Grey, 2 falls to 1.