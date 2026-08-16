WWE NXT held a show on Saturday at the VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, VA.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Petersburg results from August 15, 2026.
WWE PETERSBURG RESULTS 8/15/2026
1. NXT Women’s NA Championship: Champion Zaria defeats Lizzy Rain
2. Birthright: Uriah Connors and Stacks Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace and Lexis King) defeat Dorian van Dux and Sean Legacy
3. Jaida Parker defeats Arianna Grace
4. Triple-Threat Match: Saquon Shugars defeats Mason Rook and Tristan Angels
5. NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Cruz Montana defeat Grayson Waller and Naraku
6. E.K. Prosper defeats Uriah Connors (substituting for Lexis King, who claims to not be cleared)
7. NXT Women’s Championship: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong
8. WWE Champion CM Punk and NXT Tag Team Champions Tavion Heights and Myles Borne defeat The Vanity Project (with Myka Lockwood)