WWE NXT held a show on Thursday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Pikeville results from June 18, 2026.
WWE NXT PIKEVILLE RESULTS 6/18/2026
1. Shiloh Hill defeats Keanu Carver
2. Lizzy Rain defeats Arianna Grace
3. Birthright defeats EK Prosper and Jasper Troy
4. NXT Men’s North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) defeats Jackson Drake (with Myka Lockwood)
5. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Kendal Grey / Kelani Jordan / Tatum Paxley
6. WWE Men’s Speed Championship: Lexis King (c) defeats Tavion Heights
7. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (c) d Alpha Academy: Otis and Tozawa
8. Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) defeats Naraku / Grayson Waller