WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Plymouth results from April 11, 2026.

WWE NXT PLYMOUTH RESULTS 4/11/2026

* Shiloh Hill defeats Jackson Drake (with NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project)

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Wren Sinclair defeats The Culling’s Izzi Dame (with Shawn Spears) TO RETAIN THE TITLE

* Keanu Carver defeats EK Prosper

* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Birthright: Uriah Connors and Lexis King (with Charlie Dempsey)

* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats The Culling’s Shawn Spears (with Izzi Dame) TO RETAIN THE TITLE

* Thea Hail vs Zaria ends in a DQ: Sol Ruca attacks Zaria in mid-match and the two brawl

* NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (with Jackson Drake) defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger TO RETAIN THE TITLE

* Joe Hendry defeats Ricky Saints and Ethan Page