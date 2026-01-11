On Saturday, January 10, 2026, WWE ran a non-televised NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Sanford results from January 10, 2026.
NXT SANFORD RESULTS 1/10/2026
* Chase U: Andre Chase and Kale Dixon defeat Harley Riggins and Jax Presley
* Karmen Petrovic defeats Arianna Grace
* The Dark State: Cutler James defeats Dante Chen
* Layla Diggs (with Masyn Holiday) defeats Skylar Rae
* Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Brooks Jensen defeat Myles Borne and Shiloh Hill
* Tate Wilder defeats Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair)
* Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
* PROMO: Elijah Holyfield KO’s Nathan Angel
* Nikkita Lyons defeats Bayley Humphrey
* The Dark State: Dion Lennox / Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin defeats Joe Hendry / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger