WWE ran the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida on Saturday, November 22, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
NXT SANFORD RESULTS 11/22/25* Harlem Lewis vs Tavion Heights goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring. After the match, Josh Briggs comes to the ring. NXT GM Ava kicks him out of the building.
* Karmen Petrovic defeats Tatyanna Dumas
* Lexis King / Cam Hendrix (fka Anthony Luke) / Brooks Jensen defeat Dante Chen / Drake Morreaux / Shiloh Hill
* Chantel Monroe defeats PJ Vasa
* Trick Williams vs Myles Borne goes to a Double Disqualification as both men shove the referee
* WWE Women’s Evolve Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Tyra Mae Steele
* High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Jax Presley and Harley Riggins
* Dark State: Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Dion Lennox defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon with Luca Crusifino
* WWE Women’s IC Title Match: Champion Maxxine Dupri defeats Lainey Reid
* Main Event: Joe Hendry and Thea Hail defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace