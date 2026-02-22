WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Civic Center in Sanford, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Sanford results from February 21, 2026.
WWE NXT SANFORD RESULTS 2/21/2026
1. Elijah Holyfield defeats Brooks Jensen
2. Chantel Monroe defeats Skylar Rae
3. Malik Blade and Romeo Ramirez defeat Harlem Lewis and Dorian Van Dux
4. Jaida Parker defeats Nikkita Lyons (with Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday)
5. The Dark State: NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars with Dion Lennox defeats The Vanity Project: WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake with Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor
6. WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair defeat Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday (with Nikkita Lyons)
7. Kale Dixon defeats Kam Hendrix
8. Tatum Paxley defeats Lainey Reid
9. Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James. Vanity Project brawls with The Dark State at ringside during the match.