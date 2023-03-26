Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida:

* Nathan Frazer defeated Dante Chen

* Sol Ruca defeated Lola Vice

* Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley ended without a winner when they continued to brawl at ringside until officials/security separated them. Paxley is playing more of a heel role now. They continued to fight throughout the night

* Valentina Feroz defeated Elektra Lopez. Lola Vice was with Lopez at ringside, and she tried to slide brass knuckles in but this back-fired and Feroz got the win

* Pretty Deadly comes out for a promo but they are interrupted by Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, who issue a challenge. Pretty Deadly won’t accept, but NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus come out to accept the challenge

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus retained over Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. After the match, Pretty Deadly attacked Gallus but Gallus got the upperhand and sent Pretty Deadly retreating

* Kayden Carter defeated Tiana Caffey. This was Tiana’s debut

* Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights defeated Odyssey Jones and Oro Mensah. Jones and Mensah controlled the match but Kemp and Heights stole the win from out of nowhere

* Grayson Waller hosts The Grayson Waller Effect with Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. They discussed the Stand & Deliver title match and really did a good job at hyping the match up. Waller also addressed Johnny Gargano and said he doesn’t want to beat him, just hurt him at Stand & Deliver

* Andre Chase won the Sanford Rumble main event to earn a future NXT Title shot, likely when NXT returns to Sanford. Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile have been fighting all night following the way their match ended, they also popped up during the main event. At one point Chase celebrated the win but Javier Bernal re-appeared after hiding out during the match, but this back-fired and Chase still won

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.