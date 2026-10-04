WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday at the Alan Jay Center in Sebring, FL.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Sebring results from October 3, 2026.

WWE NXT SEBRING RESULTS 10/3/2026 1. Shiloh Hill defeats Ulka Sasaki 2. Vanta the Unknown defeats Andi Summers 3. The Dark State: Cutler James / Osiris Griffin / Dion Lennox defeat Harley Riggins / Jax Presley / Tate Wilder 4. Skylar Rae defeats Chantel Monroe 5. Saquon Shugars defeats Tristan Angels 6. Arianna Grace defeats Kenzie 7. WWE Evolve Championship: Harlem Lewis (c) defeats Brooks Jensen 8. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Lizzy Rain / Izzi Dame / Thea Hail 9. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (c) defeat Birthright: Uriah Connors and Charlie Dempsey / Sean Legacy and EK Prosper

For those interested, you can check out recaps of all past episodes of the show by checking out our WWE NXT Results archive here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.