WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results and photos of the show courtesy of @JeffReidUP and WrestlingBodyslam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (2/22/2025): SEBRING, FL.* Javier Bernal defeats Riley Osborne
* Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (with Mr. Stone)
* Niko Vance defeats Drake Morreaux
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Joe Coffey
* Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeats Brinley Reece
* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont defeat Andre Chase / Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors
* Lola Vice defeats Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence)
* Lumberjack Match: Ethan Page defeats Je’Von Evans
#NXTSebring Fatal Influence returns to the ring. Who will face @lolavicewwe? pic.twitter.com/h1YM3H67re
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @giulia0221g is here in @lolavicewwe's corner, and despite some early misdirection over who her opponent is, she soon takes control over @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe in the style of the late, great Eddie Guerrero! pic.twitter.com/UOCZNMRD4Z
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe bends the rules and starts to turn the match around to @giulia0221g's concern. pic.twitter.com/TlW9dqG7vr
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @giulia0221g takes care of the rest of Fatal Influence, leaving @lolavicewwe free to clean up! pic.twitter.com/HRGCWx05hA
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @lolavicewwe and @giulia0221g were the best of friends tonight. But eventually, all friendships meet the test of a championship match… pic.twitter.com/LtikBdGzuj
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring I was thinking while I was waiting in line, I haven't seen a lumberjack match in a while. What should the main event be but that exact match, @OfficialEGO vs. @WWEJeVonEvans! pic.twitter.com/ouosvd6Qs7
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring Things break down amongst the two factions of lumberjacks. @WWEJeVonEvans takes out the lot of them, but this only leaves an opening for @OfficialEGO to seize victory. pic.twitter.com/PM8wKnEXqQ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @WesLee_WWE tries to destroy @WWEJeVonEvans with a chair in the aftermath. Je'Von puts @OfficialEGO's name on it instead! pic.twitter.com/kaPClhhNXl
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring "Boo this man!" #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/M5RRQ9GAjn
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025