WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results and photos of the show courtesy of @JeffReidUP and WrestlingBodyslam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (2/22/2025): SEBRING, FL. * Javier Bernal defeats Riley Osborne

* Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (with Mr. Stone)

* Niko Vance defeats Drake Morreaux

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Joe Coffey

* Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeats Brinley Reece

* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont defeat Andre Chase / Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors

* Lola Vice defeats Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence)

* Lumberjack Match: Ethan Page defeats Je’Von Evans

