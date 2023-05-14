Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida:
* Luca Crusifino won a 12-man Battle Royal to earn a title shot later on. Crusifino hid and was never eliminated to win
* Wendy Choo defeated Sarah Baer
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights
* Dante Chen and Boa defeated Kale Dixon and Skylor Clinton
* Joe Gacy defeated Tiller Bucktrot. This started with Gacy trying to recruit Tiller, posing as a member of the live event crew, intn The Schism. Tiller slammed Gacy to deny the offer, but it ended with Gacy forcing Tiller to submit
* Dani Palmer defeated Stevie Turner. A mystery hooded woman attacked Palmer after the match
* Trick Williams and Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal
Intermission
* Gallus (Joe Coffey, NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated Nathan Frazer and The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris, Hayden Pittman)
* Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah. Lee did a show of respect to Mensah after the match
* Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley
* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Luca Crusifino
