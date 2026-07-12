WWE NXT held a show on Saturday night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Sebring results from July 11, 2026.
WWE NXT SEBRNIG RESULTS 7/11/2026
1. Drake Morreaux defeats Harley Riggins
2. Myka Lockwood defeats Lacey Simon
3. Birthright: Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo defeat Elijah Holyfield and Jasper Troy
4. Naraku defeats Ulka Sasaki
5. WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons defeats Lizzy Rain via DQ
6. WWE Speed Champion Lexis King vs EK Prosper was called due to Uriah Connors knocking Prosper out and rendering him unable to compete.
7. WWE Speed Champion Lexis King defeats Tate Wilder
8. Shiloh Hill defeats Viktor Zanov
9. The Dark State defeat Saquon Shugars / Shawn Spears / Brooks Jensen
10. NXT North American Women’s Champion Zaria defeats Layla Diggs