WWE ran the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida on Friday, July 18, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete NXT Sebring house show results from 7/18 courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodyslam.com, and his live correspondents @WerleyBri and @Kuroneko_Queen.
WWE NXT SEBRING RESULTS 7/18/25* Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d High Ryze
* Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe
* Tatum Paxley (with Izzi Dame) d Zena Sterling
* Jasper Troy d Shiloh Hill
* Promo: Tony D’Angelo lays out Anthony Luke
* Lainey Reid d Thea Hail
* Myles Borne and Tavion Heights d Lexis King and Harlem Lewis
— Intermission —
* Niko Vance d Drako Knox
* Kelani Jordan d Lash Legend
* Andre Chase d Charlie Dempsey
* Main Event: Zaria and Sol Ruca d Fatal Influence ( Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, with Jacy Jayne)
