WWE ran the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida on Friday, July 18, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete NXT Sebring house show results from 7/18 courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodyslam.com, and his live correspondents @WerleyBri and @Kuroneko_Queen.

WWE NXT SEBRING RESULTS 7/18/25 * Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d High Ryze

* Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe

* Tatum Paxley (with Izzi Dame) d Zena Sterling

* Jasper Troy d Shiloh Hill

* Promo: Tony D’Angelo lays out Anthony Luke

* Lainey Reid d Thea Hail

* Myles Borne and Tavion Heights d Lexis King and Harlem Lewis

— Intermission —

* Niko Vance d Drako Knox

* Kelani Jordan d Lash Legend

* Andre Chase d Charlie Dempsey

* Main Event: Zaria and Sol Ruca d Fatal Influence ( Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, with Jacy Jayne)