WWE ran the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida on Saturday, August 23, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete NXT Sebring results.
NXT SEBRING RESULTS 8/23/25* Carlee Bright d Nikkita Lyons
* Brooks Jensen d Braxton Cole
* Zena Sterling d Penina Tuilaepa
* Ridge Holland d Drako Knox
* Wren Sinclair vs Dani Sekelsky: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley attack Sekelsky. Stevie Turner makes a tag team match
* Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley d Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey
* Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon d Anthony Luke / Jax Pressley / Harley Riggins
* Arianna Grace d Karmen Petrovich
* The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance d Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux
* Joe Hendry d Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace)