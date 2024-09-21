WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Friday evening.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, a NXT Live show took place from the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete results of the show.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (9/20/2024): SEBRING, FL. * Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke



* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont



* Tatum Paxley def. Wendy Choo by DQ



* Tavion Heights def. Eddy Thorpe



* Dani Palmer, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon, Lainey Reid & Uriah Connors



* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Darrian Gobourne & Tyra Mae Steele



* Lexis King def. Drake Morreaux



* Giulia, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice def. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Roxanne Perez



* WWE NXT Title Match: Ethan Page (c) def. Riley Osborne

#NXTSebring @MensahTamStock and @lashlegendwwe show their strength in this tag match. Meta Four takes home the W. @NoamDar is sure to be proud! pic.twitter.com/8PAKpybgoK — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024

#NXTSebring @_Tysonwwe_ and @TyriekIgwe_WWE come out to support the Young OG, but @Lucien_wwe about kicks a head into the cheap seats. pic.twitter.com/yrEfqj5iT2 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024