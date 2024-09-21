WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Friday evening.
On Friday, September 20, 2024, a NXT Live show took place from the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete results of the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (9/20/2024): SEBRING, FL.* Je’Von Evans def. Anthony Luke
* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont
* Tatum Paxley def. Wendy Choo by DQ
* Tavion Heights def. Eddy Thorpe
* Dani Palmer, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon, Lainey Reid & Uriah Connors
* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Darrian Gobourne & Tyra Mae Steele
* Lexis King def. Drake Morreaux
* Giulia, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice def. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Roxanne Perez
* WWE NXT Title Match: Ethan Page (c) def. Riley Osborne
#NXTSebring @roxanne_wwe would slip out of @giulia0221g's grip this time, leaving @jacyjaynewwe to suffer her wrath, but you can't hide forever! pic.twitter.com/VNkc8YubQ4
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024
#NXTSebring @MensahTamStock and @lashlegendwwe show their strength in this tag match. Meta Four takes home the W. @NoamDar is sure to be proud! pic.twitter.com/8PAKpybgoK
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024
#NXTSebring @_Tysonwwe_ and @TyriekIgwe_WWE come out to support the Young OG, but @Lucien_wwe about kicks a head into the cheap seats. pic.twitter.com/yrEfqj5iT2
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024
#NXTSebring In the end, Ethan Page walks away with his title and his ego only bruised. But @Turbo_JoshTerry remains thankful for the chance to fight for the fans. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/oTqrnklvOY
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024
#NXTSebring #HonkHonk pic.twitter.com/tefGaZjnc3
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) September 21, 2024