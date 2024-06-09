WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida on Saturday, June 8, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM SEBRING, FL. (6/8/2024) – Je’Von Evans def. Skylor Clinton



– Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey def. two new recruits



– Dante Chen def. Drake Morreaux



– Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Vincent Winey & a new recruit



– Stevie Turner def. Wren Sinclair



– Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) & Ridge Holland def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne) & Tavion Heights



– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon & Sexy BJ Ray



– The D’Angelo Family (Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) def. Anthony Luke, Arianna Grace & Uriah Connors



– Jazmyn Nyx def. Brinley Reece



– NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Eddy Thorpe