WWE ran Spartanburg, South Carolina on Friday, September 5, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete NXT Spartanburg results.
NXT SPARTANBURG RESULTS 9/5/25* TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
* Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Sol Ruca and Zaria
* American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed / Ivy Nile d The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley):
* Brutus Creed pins Shawn Spears
* Ricky Saints d Rusev
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin (with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) d The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* Dragon Lee d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page Via DQ. Page retains the title
* Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx d Kelani Jordan / Lash Legend / Maxxine Dupri
* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Grayson Waller