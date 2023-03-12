Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show in St. Petersburg, Florida at the St. Petersburg Armory:

* Axiom defeated Javier Bernal

* Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey defeated Quincy Elliott and Odyssey Jones

* Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Dani Palmer and Valentina Feroz

* There was a segment where Eddy Thorpe challenged Dragon Lee for later

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley were at ringside, and Blade cradled Jensen for the pin after James gave Jensen a big in-ring kiss

* Dragon Lee debuted with a win over Eddy Thorpe. Great match, would’ve headlined any weekly TV show that we currently have. They did a show of respect before the bell, and from there it was non-stop action. Lee is already over but so is the former Karl Fredericks

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Sol Ruca defeated Trick Williams and Lash Legend

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Hank Walker. Walker was a bit more aggressive in this outing but Hayes stayed on him and got the win

* Indi Hartwell and Lea Mitchell defeated Zoey Stark and Monika Klisara. This was a Rookie Challenge with Mitchell and Klisara getting to pick partners for their debuts. Stark attacked Klisara after they lost

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Von Wagner. Von talked Gallus into teaming up but they weren’t thrilled at all. Lots of power moves from Bron and The Creeds, good main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.