WWE NXT held a show that took place at The Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT St. Petersburg results from March 13, 2026.
WWE NXT ST. PETERSBURG RESULTS 3/13/2026
* Dante Chen defeats Harley Riggins
* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Fallon Henley defeats Tyra Mae Steele
* Jasper Troy defeats Tate Wilder
* Brooks Jensen and Harlem Lewis defeat Aaron Fara and Shady Elnahas
* Jaida Parker / Thea Hail / Myka Lockwood defeat Nikkita Lyons / Masyn Holliday / Layla Diggs
* Out The Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance
* Sol Ruca defeats Lainey Reid
* NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats Lexis King