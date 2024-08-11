WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday, August 10, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (8/10/2024)* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Vincent Winey & Skylor Clinton
* Dion Lennox def. Lexis King
* Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) def. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* Je’Von Evans def. Riley Osborne
* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Robert Stone
* The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne)
* Brooks Jensen def. Dante Chen
* Adrianna Rizzo, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca def. Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, & Izzi Dame
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) def. Wendy Choo and Tatum Paxley
* NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) def. Andre Chase
