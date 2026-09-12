WWE NXT held a show on Saturday at The Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT St. Petersburg results from September 11, 2026.

WWE NXT ST. PETERSBURG RESULTS 9/11/2026 * Romeo Moreno defeats Kam Hendrix * Reina Volcan defeats Alyssa Danielle * Tristan Angels defeats Brooks Jensen * Jaida Parker defeats Izzi Dame * Birthright: Lexis King / Uriah Connors / Stacks Lorenzo defeat Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill * The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake and Brad Baylor defeat EK Prosper and Saquon Shugars * NXT North American Championship: (Women’s): Champion Zaria defeats Kali Armstrong * NXT Championship: Champion Grayson Waller defeats Mason Rook

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