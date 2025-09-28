WWE ran the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, September 27, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and his live correspondents Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT DUNNELLON RESULTS 9/26/25
* Karmen Petrovic d Chantel Monroe
* Keanu Carver d Trill London
* Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Harley Riggins and Jax Presley
* Brooks Jensen d Sean Legacy
* Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke d Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo
* Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey d Nikkita Lyons and Masyn Holliday
* WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake (with Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) d Dante Chen
* Evolve PM Stevie Turner was in attendance
* Wren Sinclair d WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong: Non-Title Match
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor