WWE held a NXT live event on Friday at the Community Arena in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Kitchener results from October 16, 2026.

WWE NXT SUDBURY RESULTS 10/16/2026 1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State: Cutler James and Osiris Griffin 2. Lizzy Rain defeats Arianna Grace (with Birthright) 3. NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) (with The Vanity Project) defeats Saquon Shugars 4. Kendal Grey defeats Karmen Petrovic 5. Cruz Montana defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox via DQ due to interference from The Dark State 6. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (c) (with Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood) defeat Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo 7. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Thea Hail and Izzi Dame 8. Main Event: Shiloh Hill / Tavion Heights / Tony D’Angelo / Shawn Spears defeat Birthright: Lexis King / Stacks Lorenzo / Charlie Dempsey / Uriah Connors: Stacks Lorenzo legit injured after hitting his face on the ring post and landing hard on his back. The referee throws up the X signal and a stretcher is brought out. The ending of the match sees Uriah Connors go through a table to give the Faces the Win

For more on Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, who was hospitalized after his match-stopping injury on this show, click here.