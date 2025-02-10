WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @GhostlyKiddd, @SmileyMambo and our friend David Roberson (@CDavidRoberson2) of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (2/8/2025): TAMPA, FL.* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Eddy Thorpe
* Shotzi / Tatum Paxley / Gigi Dolin defeat Ariana Grace / Lainey Reid / Nikkita Lyons
* Ethan Page comes out for a promo and is attacked by Je’Von Evans. The two brawl out of the arena into the back area.
* Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Ashante (Thee) Adonis
* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon
* Zaria defeats Jakara Jackson
* NXT Heritage Champion Lexis King defeats Bronco Nima
* Wes Lee defeats Troy Yearwood
* Lince Dorado defeats Dion Lennox
* Lola Vice defeats Izzi Dame