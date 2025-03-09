WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, March 8, 2025 at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @marcusdj813, @Cory_Hays407, @SmileyMambo and WrestlingBodyslam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (3/8/2025): TAMPA, FL. * Main Event: Last Man Standing: Ethan Page defeats Je’Von Evans due to interference from the Mystery Faction

* Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin

* Stevie Turner and Robert Stone host a Summit with the two NXT Women’s Champions. NXT Women’s NA Champion Stephanie Vaquer goes face-to-face with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia in a promo for WWE Roadblock, interrupted by Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace, who claim that they are owed an opportunity. Tag Team Match: Vaquer and Giulia defeat Lyons and Grace

* Yoshiki Inamura defeats Charlie Dempsey

* Niko Vance (with Brooks Jensen and NXT NA Champion Shawn Spears) defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo

* Trick Williams defeats Brooks Jensen (with Niko Vance and NXT NA Champion Shawn Spears). Post-match, Williams calls out Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe comes to the ring and the two brawl as security attempts to separate them

* Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (with Joe Coffey) defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

* Gallus: Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeats Bronco Nima. The Mystery Faction appears after the match, but leaves after a stare down with Gallus

* Jaida Parker defeats Layla Diggs

* Javier Bernal defeats Oro Mensah

