Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida:

* Thea Hail defeated Kelani Jordan

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Damon Kemp

* Joe Gacy defeated Tiller Bucktrot. Gacy once again tried to recruit Bucktrot

* Lola Vice defeated Franki Carissa

* Gallus (Joe Coffey, NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated Dragon Lee, Trick Williams and Bryson Montana. This started with Trick issuing an open challenge, which all of Gallus answered. Lee and Montana then evened the odds

* Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria and Dani Palmer defeated Cora Jade, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Nile forced Jackson to tap out

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah

* Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Axiom defeated NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar and Dabba-Kato

