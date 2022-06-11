Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from University Area CDC Gymnasium in Tampa FL, courtesy of Wrestlingbodyslam.com:

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Nathan Frazer

Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Stacks and Two Dimes

Tiffany Stratton makes fun of Tampa, Wendy Choo charges the ring and chases her out.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly

Solo Sikoa defeated Xyon Quinn

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction defeated Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller