WWE ran the UACDC in Tampa, Florida on Friday, July 19, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete NXT Sebring house show results from 7/19 courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodyslam.com, and his live correspondents @TerryD_Photo and @Cory_Hays407.

WWE NXT SEBRING RESULTS 7/18/25 * Dante Chen d Anthony Luke

* Dani Sekelsky / Carlee Bright / Bayley Humphrey d Nikkita Lyons / Masyn Holiday / Layla Diggs

* Brooks Jensen went to a Draw with Tavion Heights

* Ridge Holland d Tate Wilder

* Yoshiki Inamura and Je’Von Evans d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) via DQ

* WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Kendal Grey

* Josh Briggs d Harley Riggins

* Zaria d Izzi Dame (with The Culling)

* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Hank Walker

Oba Femi vs Hank Walker for the NXT Championship #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/CQ9G5RInnz — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025

Oba Femi retains the NXT Championship against Hank Walker #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/F2Ltf4HAqb — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025

A fan made a comment about being in the wrong company for honor and Oba Femi told him shut the fuck up 😭 #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/QnFQywDUQx — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025