WWE ran the UACDC in Tampa, Florida on Friday, July 19, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete NXT Sebring house show results from 7/19 courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodyslam.com, and his live correspondents @TerryD_Photo and @Cory_Hays407.
WWE NXT SEBRING RESULTS 7/18/25* Dante Chen d Anthony Luke
* Dani Sekelsky / Carlee Bright / Bayley Humphrey d Nikkita Lyons / Masyn Holiday / Layla Diggs
* Brooks Jensen went to a Draw with Tavion Heights
* Ridge Holland d Tate Wilder
* Yoshiki Inamura and Je’Von Evans d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) via DQ
* WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Kendal Grey
* Josh Briggs d Harley Riggins
* Zaria d Izzi Dame (with The Culling)
* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Hank Walker
The Ruler #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/V857f7dnQx
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025
Oba Femi vs Hank Walker for the NXT Championship #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/CQ9G5RInnz
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025
Oba Femi retains the NXT Championship against Hank Walker #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/F2Ltf4HAqb
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025
Oba Femi, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura segment #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/W1eu5jGj8h
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025
A fan made a comment about being in the wrong company for honor and Oba Femi told him shut the fuck up 😭 #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/QnFQywDUQx
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025
Yoshiki Inamura promo thanking the fans and says he loves NXT #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/NRgWKVof0t
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 20, 2025