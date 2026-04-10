WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Utica results from April 9, 2026.
WWE NXT UTICA RESULTS 4/9/2026
* Shiloh Hill defeats Jackson Drake (with NXT Tag Team Champions Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor)
* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail
* Keanu Carver defeats EK Prosper (formerly Eli Knight)
* NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (with Jackson Drake) defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats The Culling’s Shawn Spears (with Izzi Dame)
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Birthright: Uriah Connors and Charlie Dempsey (with Lexis King)
* Izzi Dame (with Shawn Spears) defeats Sol Ruca due to interference from Zaria
* Joe Hendry defeats Ricky Saints and Ethan Page