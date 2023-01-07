Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight’s show at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida:
* Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal
* Lyra Valkyrie defeated Elektra Lopez
* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Isaac Odugbesan and Damon Kemp
* Cora Jade defeated Sol Ruca
* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Joe Gacy
* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Drew Gulak and Myles Borne
* Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons
* NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews, and Axiom defeated Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams
