WWE ran the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida on Friday, October 17, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
WWE NXT VENICE RESULTS 10/17/25* Dante Chen defeats Shady Elnahas
* Thea Hail defeats Dani Sekelsky
* Lexis King (with Brooks Jensen) defeats Drake Morreaux
* Tyra Mae Steele defeats Sirena Linton
* Oba Femi defeats Jasper Troy
* Je’Von Evans defeats Uriah Connors
* Tavion Heights defeats Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley)
* Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley and Niko Vance) defeats Bayley Humphrey
* NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill