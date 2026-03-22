WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Venice results from March 21, 2026.
WWE NXT VENICE RESULTS 3/21/2026
* Kendal Grey defeats Nikkita Lyons
* The Dark State’s Cutler James defeats Romeo Moreno
* Myka Lockwood defeats PJ Vasa
* Elijah Holyfield defeats Harley Riggins
* Tavion Heights defeats Harlem Lewis
* Shiloh Hill defeats Brooks Jensen
* Kelani Jordan defeats Karmen Petrovic
* The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor defeat Eli Knight / Kale Dixon / Ulka Sasaki
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Tatum Paxley defeats Kali Armstrong