WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Community Center in Venice, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Venice results from May 2, 2026.
WWE NXT VENICE RESULTS 5/2/2026
* Tavion Heights defeats Kam Hendrix
* Lizzy Rain defeats Meghan Walker
* Noam Dar defeats Victor Zonov
* Arianna Grace defeats Karmen Petrovic
* Birthright: Lexis King / Uriah Connors / Channing Lorenzo defeat EK Prosper / Tate Wilder / Sean Legacy
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Tristan Angels
* Brooks Jensen defeats Kai Kavari
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Tatum Paxley defeats Layla Diggs (with Masyn Holiday)
* Shiloh Hill / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor