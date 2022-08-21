Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Venice Community Center in Venice, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles March- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Arianna Grace & Kiana James

Joe Coffey defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe). After the match, Gallus continued the beatdown on Blade & Enofe until NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers made the save

Cora Jade in-ring promo, Ivy Nile confronts Jade and chases her out of the ring.

Cameron Grimes defeated Javier Bernal

Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Chase U (Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward)

Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller

Wes Lee defeated Joe Gacy (w/ The Dyad)

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes calls out Hank The Security Guard to set up Hayes beating Hank to retain the title.

NXT Women’s Title Match- Mandy Rose (c) retains over Cora Jade and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat.