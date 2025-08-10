WWE ran the Community Center in Venice, Florida on Saturday, August 9, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondent @katlynmari16, are complete NXT Venice results.
NXT VENICE RESULTS 8/9/25* Tate Wilder defeated Brooks Jensen
* Nikkita Lyons & Kali Armstrong defeated Dani Sekelsky & Bayley Humphrey
* Josh Briggs wins in singles competition
* Carlee Bright defeated Tatyanna Dumas
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (w/Zaria) defeated Lainey Reid
* Shiloh Hill & Drake Morreaux defeated Anthony Luke & Harlem Lewis
* Thea Hail defeated P-Nasty via submission
* Joe Hendry interrupts a Brooks Jensen promo, and body slams Jensen
* Blindfold Match: Lexis King defeated Myles Borne
* Zaria defeated Izzi Dame via DQ
* Zaria, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Shawn Spears, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame
