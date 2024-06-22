Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. Below are the full results of that show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Je’Von Evans defeats Skylor Clinton

-Wendy Choo defeats Kendal Gray

-Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer) vs Hank Walker (with Tank Ledger)

-Sol Ruca defeats Stevie Turner

-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Dion Lennox and Cutler James

-NXT Heritage Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Mark Coffey (with Joe Coffey)

-Lola Vice defeats Wren Sinclair

-Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeats Uriah Connors

-Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Izzi Dame

-Main Event: NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) defeats Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey)