Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. Below are the full results of that show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-Je’Von Evans defeats Skylor Clinton
-Wendy Choo defeats Kendal Gray
-Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer) vs Hank Walker (with Tank Ledger)
-Sol Ruca defeats Stevie Turner
-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Dion Lennox and Cutler James
-NXT Heritage Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Mark Coffey (with Joe Coffey)
-Lola Vice defeats Wren Sinclair
-Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeats Uriah Connors
-Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Izzi Dame
-Main Event: NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) defeats Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey)