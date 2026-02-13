WWE ran the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, WA. on Thursday evening, February 12, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Wenatchee results from 2/12.
NXT WENATCHEE RESULTS 2/12/26
* Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
* Shiloh Hill defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James
* NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne/ WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid defeat Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey
* Tony D’Angelo defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox
* Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley
* NXT Men’s Champion Joe Hendry and Myles Borne defeat NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints