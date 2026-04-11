WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Westchester County Center from White Plains, NY.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT White Plains results from April 10, 2026.
WWE NXT WHITE PLAINS RESULTS 4/10/2026
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Birthright: Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey (with Uriah Connors)
* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail
* Keanu Carver defeats EK Prosper (fka Eli Knight)
* Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes: Hill pins Baylor
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Uriah Connors
* Izzi Dame (with Shawn Spears) defeats Sol Ruca due to interference from Zaria. Post-match, Ruca and Zaria brawl
* Joe Hendry defeats Ricky Saints and Ethan Page: Hendry pins Saints