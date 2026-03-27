WWE NXT held a show that took place at The Cotillion in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Wichita results from March 27, 2026.
WWE NXT WICHITA RESULTS 3/27/2026
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame
* Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley defeats Nikkita Lyons due to distraction from Lainey Reid
* Sol Ruca vs Zaria goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring
* Shiloh Hill defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James
* WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair defeats Lainey Reid via submission
* The Vanity Project defeats The Dark State
* NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Kendal Grey
* NXT Men’s Champion Joe Hendry and NXT Men’s North American Champion Myles Borne defeat Ethan Page and Ricky Saints