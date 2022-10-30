Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Winter Haven Armory, Winter Haven, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Men’s Halloween Battle Royal : Winner faces Bron Breakker for the NXT Title in the main event : Josh Briggs wins

Axiom defeated Javier Bernal

Roxanne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend and a local talent

Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Grayson Waller, Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince

Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn

Schism (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Joe Gacy & Ava Raine) defeated Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail)

NXT Title Match – Bron Breakker (c) retains over Josh Briggs