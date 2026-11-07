WWE held a NXT live event on Friday at the Armory in Winter Haven, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Winter Haven results from November 6, 2026.
WWE NXT WINTER HAVEN RESULTS 11/6/2026
1. Survivor Series 4×4: Brooks Jensen / Shido Ash / Viktor Zanov / Harley Riggins vs Elio LaFleur / Tate Wilder / Elijah Holyfield / Shiloh Hill: Shiloh Hill and Elijah Holyfield are the Survivors and Win
2. Kenzie defeats Andi Summers
3. Birthright: Uriah Connors and Stacks Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace) defeat The Dropouts
4. Kali Armstrong defeats Chantel Monroe
5. NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) (with Brad Baylor and Myka Lockwood) defeats Zilla Fatu. NOTE: Birthright attacks Fatu
6. Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey defeat Myka Lockwood and Arianna Grace
7. Tristan Angels defeats Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy
8. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Vanta The Unknown
9. NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Layla Diggs