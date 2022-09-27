WWE NXT live events scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian forcing mass evacuation orders in the state of Florida.

Friday’s show scheduled for the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL has been re-scheduled to Saturday, December 17.

Saturday’s show planned for the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL has been pushed back to Friday, November 11.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.

Hurricane Ian made landfill in Cuba today and has strengthened into a Category 4 storm. It is expected to make landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, and continue to bring heavy rain and winds to the Southeastern United States into the weekend. Florida has declared a State of Emergency and around 2.5 million citizens are under evacuation orders.

As noted at this link, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Monday night that staff and talent attendance for Wednesday’s Dynamite in Philadelphia is voluntary due to the hurricane.

