– Tonight’s WWE NXT In Your House Premium Live Event opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts. We see fans finding their seats in the background and a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Mitchell and Roberts go over the card for tonight’s show. We see footage of NXT Champion Bron Breakker and then NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes arriving to the building earlier today. The panel talks about the North American Title match when Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupt from backstage. Trick and Carmelo talk some trash and Hayes says he can’t stand how Grimes walks or talks, but he does fight with passion and raw emotion, and gives everything he’s got. Hayes says no matter how great Grimes is, Hayes is at a level no one else can reach and tonight we will welcome back The A Champion. Sam picks Hayes to win tonight. McKenzie reveals that fans on social media picked Grimes to retain.

We get a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match next. Sam picks Mandy Rose to retain over Wendy Choo, and fans on social media agree with him. We see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly arriving to the video as we go to a commercial break. We go backstage to Ivy Nile approaching Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. Ivy asks if Strong has calmed down from last week and he apologizes for snapping and losing his cool, but he did mean what he said about The Creed Brothers being out of the group if they lose tonight. The Creeds walk in and say they also don’t back down, and they will see after they win the titles tonight, boss. The brothers walk off. Kemp says they are ready, and Strong says they better be.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe join the panel with a new look for each man. Blade is wearing a suit, and Enofe introduces him as every woman’s dream. Enofe introduces himself as Mr. 200 Pounds, Mr. 6 Feet Standing Up & 7 Feet Laying Down… Blade cuts him off. Blade mentions how their invite for the #1 Contender’s Gauntlet must’ve been lost in the mail. They give props to The Creeds for working hard. Enofe and Blade pick The Creeds as tonight’s winners. Sam goes with Pretty Deadly, and the fans on social media pick The Creeds.

We see footage of Legado del Fantasma arriving to the building. McKenzie sends us to a video package on tonight’s six-man match. Sam picks Legado del Fantasma as tonight’s winners, and fans on social media agree. We see Katana Chance and Kayden Carter warming up backstage. We get a discussion on tonight’s main event now. McKenzie sends us to a video package on the NXT Title match next.

Below is the line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

The Creeds will be kicked out of The Diamond Mine if they lose.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.

