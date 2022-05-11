The next WWE NXT In Your House event is reportedly scheduled for June.

Last night’s NXT 2.0 episode saw NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes mention how he will be defending against Carmelo Hayes at an upcoming In Your House event. Grimes did not elaborate, but he did promise to give Solo Sikoa a title shot later on after Hayes.

In an update, while WWE has not officially announced the next In Your House event as of this writing, PWInsider reports that it will be held on Saturday, June 4. This would be the day before the WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event near Chicago.

It was noted that there has been no final decision on if the NXT In Your House event will be held outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

In Your House was used as a WWE pay-per-view name in the late 1990s, but NXT brought back the name in June 2020, then again in June 2021.

As noted, Grimes and Sikoa vs. Hayes and Trick Williams will take place on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. WWE should be officially announcing the In Your House event soon.

Stay tuned for more.

