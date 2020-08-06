WWE NXT Injury Report for This Week – Adam Cole, Dexter Lumis, Rhea Ripley

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.
The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:
* Adam Cole suffered undisclosed injuries from the punt kick by Pat McAfee, but no further information is available at this time. As noted, Cole vs. McAfee is now confirmed for the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event
* Rhea Ripley suffered a busted nose during the loss to new #1 contender Dakota Kai. While Ripley’s nose was bloodied, it was not broken and she is medically cleared to compete
* Dexter Lumis is not currently cleared to compete due to an ankle injury suffered last month, which is why he was pulled from the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title. Camp noted that there is on timetable for his return
Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
