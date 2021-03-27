Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* The injury that Jessi Kamea suffered while training was to her ankle. She is listed as day to day on the status list. Kamea was set to team with Aliyah to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart but she suffered the injury while training. Mercedes Martinez replaced Kamea for a loss to Moon and Blackheart

* Drake Maverick suffered multiple internal injuries during the quick squash loss to NXT UK Champion WALTER. Maverick’s status is listed as day to day

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai suffered a lower back injury from the one-arm chokeslam she took on top of the announce table from Raquel Gonzalez. Shirai is still medically cleared to compete and ready for her title defense against Gonzalez during Night One of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

