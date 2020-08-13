WWE NXT Injury Report for This Week – Kushida and Keith Lee

Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.
The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:
* NXT Champion Keith Lee left a local medical facility on his own accord after taking the fireball from Scarlett and Karrion Kross, but was still experiencing some blurred vision. WWE medics will continue to monitor his situation but he is expected to be ready to go for the match with Kross at “Takeover: XXX”
* Kushida suffered body contusions and was banged up after taking the Cave In from Cameron Grimes in the Triple Threat main event, and the post-match attack by The Velveteen Dream. His status is listed as “day to day” right now
Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
