Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Kyle O’Reilly re-aggravated his jaw injury in the attack from Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. He is not currently cleared to compete as doctors reportedly pushed back his clearance date

* NXT Champion Finn Balor re-aggravated his arm injury during the attack from Dunne, Lorcan and Burch. His current status is listed as day-to-day

* Valentina Feroz suffered multiple injuries to the face and body after being squashed by Xia Li and then attacked after the match. She is not currently cleared to compete

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

